10 Palestinian Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike

Ten Palestinian prisoners have begun open-ended hunger strikes to protest their detention conditions, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Ihsan Othman and Ja’far Izz Al-Din began their hunger strikes nine days ago to protest their administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial.

Ten Palestinian detainees on hunger strike in Zionist prisons https://t.co/6GU3GToD9o pic.twitter.com/3Edp1ztXEr — Palestine News Today 🇵🇸 (@palestinow_) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, two brothers, Nour Al-Din and Mohyee Al-Din Shahrouri, began their hunger strikes to protest their poor detention conditions.

Many Palestinian detainees go on hunger strikes to demand improvements in their conditions, typically to ease visit restrictions for their families and to end nighttime cell raids.

A Palestinian hunger strike: 'Bury me in my mother's grave' https://t.co/ealLPyblFW — #AJOpinion, by Fayha Shalash & Ramzy Baroud pic.twitter.com/i7ZtslWnwp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 27, 2019

On Sunday six administrative detainees, Mahmoud Al-Fasfous, Kayed Al-Fasfous, Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, Abdul-Aziz Sweiti, Saed Al-Nammoura, and Wael Rabei, begun hunger strikes.

Currently, there are around 5,152 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, with 479 being held in administrative detention, according to the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)