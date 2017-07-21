100 Mosques in Sudan, People Around the World Show Solidarity with Al-Aqsa

100 Mosques in Sudan, People Around the World Show Solidarity with Al-AqsaJul 21 2017 / 5:41 pm
Imams from 100 mosques in Khartoum spoke talk about the tensions in Al-Aqsa Mosque in their sermons Friday.
The Society’s head of board of trustees, Muhammad Al-Amin Khalifa, said in a press conference: “What is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque is a serious matter and everyone must take a firm stand for freedom and peace.”
From Malaysia in Solidarity with Al-Aqsa! #NoGates #جمعة_الاقصى pic.twitter.com/OSdH3rv4zu
— Muhammad Smiry| Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 21, 2017
“We must stand together and if we do not unite over the truth, then we will be defeated.”
The Palestinian Ambassador to Khartoum, Sameer Abdul-Jabbar, stressed: “The need to continue the struggle and support the Palestinian cause on a daily basis. We must also avoid in the moment reactions as they are not feasible.”
A march in Tunis, #Tunisia, in solidarity with the #Palestinians, #Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa pic.twitter.com/qtDQ8a54a6
— ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) July 21, 2017
The ambassador also noted “the Palestinian society, regardless of their political and sectarian affiliations, categorically reject the electronic gates placed at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli police.”
“Peace and unity will not be achieved in the world unless the Jerusalem issue is solved,” he added.
Thousands march in Amman, #Jordan, in solidarity with Al-Aqsa pic.twitter.com/6WC9jbnilo
— ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) July 21, 2017
On her part, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement, Raja Hassan Khalifa, said: “The electronic gates in front of Al-Aqsa are a new desecration from Israel, and should be removed immediately.”
“These electronic gates are a form of humiliation to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Yemenis express their solidarity and support for Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine. May God bless them and grant them victory ❤️🙏🏼🇾🇪🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/SGWqjaluPh
— Ameera (@aljabari_) July 21, 2017
Since Sunday, Palestinians in Jerusalem have protested against Israeli occupation forces placing electronic gates at the entrances of Al-Aqsa and have insisted that they be removed.
The worshipers refuse to enter the mosque through these gates, and pray in the streets surrounding it instead.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)