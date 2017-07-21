100 Mosques in Sudan, People Around the World Show Solidarity with Al-Aqsa

Palestinian Muslims and Christians pray outside the gates of Al-Aqsa in protest of increased surveillance. (Photo: Social Media)

Imams from 100 mosques in Khartoum spoke talk about the tensions in Al-Aqsa Mosque in their sermons Friday.

The Society’s head of board of trustees, Muhammad Al-Amin Khalifa, said in a press conference: “What is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque is a serious matter and everyone must take a firm stand for freedom and peace.”

“We must stand together and if we do not unite over the truth, then we will be defeated.”

The Palestinian Ambassador to Khartoum, Sameer Abdul-Jabbar, stressed: “The need to continue the struggle and support the Palestinian cause on a daily basis. We must also avoid in the moment reactions as they are not feasible.”

The ambassador also noted “the Palestinian society, regardless of their political and sectarian affiliations, categorically reject the electronic gates placed at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli police.”

“Peace and unity will not be achieved in the world unless the Jerusalem issue is solved,” he added.

Thousands march in Amman, #Jordan, in solidarity with Al-Aqsa pic.twitter.com/6WC9jbnilo — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) July 21, 2017

On her part, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement, Raja Hassan Khalifa, said: “The electronic gates in front of Al-Aqsa are a new desecration from Israel, and should be removed immediately.”

“These electronic gates are a form of humiliation to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Yemenis express their solidarity and support for Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine. May God bless them and grant them victory ❤️🙏🏼🇾🇪🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/SGWqjaluPh — Ameera (@aljabari_) July 21, 2017

Since Sunday, Palestinians in Jerusalem have protested against Israeli occupation forces placing electronic gates at the entrances of Al-Aqsa and have insisted that they be removed.

The worshipers refuse to enter the mosque through these gates, and pray in the streets surrounding it instead.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)