100,000 Muslims Perform Eid Prayers at Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of Muslims, mostly Palestinians, performed Eid al-Adha prayers Tuesday at East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque amid a heavy Israeli security presence in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, witnesses said.
Eid al-Adha Mubarak from Masjid al-Aqsa #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak #MasjidAlAqsa #Palestine #AlQuds #Hajj pic.twitter.com/pdmKe4Q7Bi
— Masjid al Aqsa (@firstqiblah) August 21, 2018
Muslims around the world on Tuesday marked the first day of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday, during which animals are generally sacrificed, the meat from which is distributed to the poor.
100,000 #Muslims perform #Eid prayers at J'lem's Al- #Aqsa
https://t.co/sLnkIEwowF pic.twitter.com/jcu5FMHqX5
— Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) August 21, 2018
Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, estimated the number of worshippers at 100,000, many of whom, he said, had come from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and from elsewhere in the Arab Muslim world.
The first day of #EidAlAdha at the Holy Al Aqsa Mosque In Occupied #Jerusalem #PalestineBeautiful #GroupPalestine #Eid #EidulAzha #EidMubarak #BakraEidVibes #BakraEid pic.twitter.com/nmmy5guqQK
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) August 21, 2018
In a sermon delivered before Eid al-Adha prayers, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, grand mufti of Jerusalem, reiterated the Palestinians’ determination to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque “in the face of the [Israeli] occupation’s efforts to Judaize it”.
Eid prayer from Masjid Al Aqsa 💓🌸 pic.twitter.com/ccTRC7mRmK
— A (@Ayy710) August 21, 2018
Following prayers, several activities for children were organized in the Al-Aqsa courtyards.
