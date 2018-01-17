13-Year Old Palestinian Girl Imprisoned for Throwing Stones

January 17, 2018 News, Slider, Videos
13-year old Razan Abu Sal, was sentenced to four months in prison. (Photo: PIC)

13-year old Razan Abu Sal was arrested and sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison. She was tried in an Israeli military court, being tried and sentenced under martial law. She was also fined 2500 shekels.

Since 2000, at least 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested and prosecuted in an Israeli military detention system notorious for the systematic ill-treatment and torture of Palestinian children.

Each year approximately 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12 years, are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system. The most common charge is stone throwing.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

