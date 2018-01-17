13-Year Old Palestinian Girl Imprisoned for Throwing Stones

13-year old Razan Abu Sal was arrested and sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison. She was tried in an Israeli military court, being tried and sentenced under martial law. She was also fined 2500 shekels.

13 year old Palestinian Refugee girl Razan sent to 4 months in israeli jails & NIS 2500 fine over alleged possession of a knife.

Israeli Colonial Forces abducted her few days ago on her way back home from school at AlAroub Refugees Camp

Since 2000, at least 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested and prosecuted in an Israeli military detention system notorious for the systematic ill-treatment and torture of Palestinian children.

New year's wishes for this little Palestinian girl from the besieged #Gaza Strip.

Each year approximately 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12 years, are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system. The most common charge is stone throwing.

