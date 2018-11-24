14 Palestinians Injured by Israel in Gaza Marches

Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli occupation forces once again tried to repress peaceful Palestinian protests in Gaza, injuring 14 on Friday.

The marches were held under the banner “the resistance unites us and will be victorious”.

Hundreds of Palestinians came out to protest against Israel’s ongoing occupation and the siege of the Gaza Strip and calling for their right to return to homes their families were forced out of in 1948 to make way for the creation of the state of Israel.

Scores suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Friday’s marches come a day after Hamas released details of Israeli occupation officers who took part in an undercover operation to which killed seven Palestinians including Hamas commander Nour Baraka.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

