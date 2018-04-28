14 Pro-Palestinian Jewish Activists Arrested in New York

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fourteen pro-Palestinian activists from Jewish Voice for Peace were arrested during a demonstration outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

14 members of Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) were arrested during a rally in New York urging members of Congress to condemn Israel's killing of Palestinian protesters in Gaza https://t.co/QzFLZA1M5l pic.twitter.com/uYPPbMynTr — The IMEU (@theIMEU) April 27, 2018

Approximately 40 people took the streets holding signs and blaming Schumer for keeping silent on the killings by Israeli forces during the peaceful Palestinian protests at the Gaza border.

The activists called for an independent investigation and held a Jewish mourning ceremony in protests of deaths in Gaza.

Breaking: Members of Jewish Voice for Peace are blocking the entrance to Senator Chuck Schumer's office to protest his silence over Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza#Gaza pic.twitter.com/3VB8CfK1op — mohammed mosleh 🇵🇸 (@MohammadMusle18) April 27, 2018

MJ Edery, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said:

“Senator Schumer has, time and again, proven himself a hawkish supporter of the Israeli government and its gross human rights violations against Palestinians”.

Mourning Palestinian protesters in Gaza #GreatReturnMarch. Rep @janschakowsky has now demanded Israel stop targeting protesters; 3 more killed today. Pressure needed – demand investigation into whether these IDF units receive U.S. support https://t.co/uIrLzohGYu pic.twitter.com/E2zqO8Wnzy — Chicago JVP (@ChicagoJVP) April 27, 2018

To date, at least 45 Palestinian protesters were killed and hundreds were wounded by Israeli snipers, during the Great March of Return at the Gaza Border.

(PC, Social Media)