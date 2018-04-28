14 Pro-Palestinian Jewish Activists Arrested in New York

April 28, 2018 Blog, News
Cops cuff 14 protesters holding Jewish mourning ceremony for Gaza victims outside Sen. Schumer’s office. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fourteen pro-Palestinian activists from Jewish Voice for Peace were arrested during a demonstration outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

Approximately 40 people took the streets holding signs and blaming Schumer for keeping silent on the killings by Israeli forces during the peaceful Palestinian protests at the Gaza border.

The activists called for an independent investigation and held a Jewish mourning ceremony in protests of deaths in Gaza.

MJ Edery, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said:

“Senator Schumer has, time and again, proven himself a hawkish supporter of the Israeli government and its gross human rights violations against Palestinians”.

To date, at least 45 Palestinian protesters were killed and hundreds were wounded by Israeli snipers, during the Great March of Return at the Gaza Border.

(PC, Social Media)

