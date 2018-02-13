Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Facing Bribery, Fraud Charges

Israeli media have reported that police investigating two bribery cases involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have recommended Israel’s attorney general lay charges against him.

One case involves the receipts of gifts worth more than US$100,000 from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other supporters, and the other is related to Netanyahu holding conversations with an Israeli newspaper publisher Yediot Aharonot offering to limit their competition in exchange for favorable coverage.

Why am I not surprised #netanyahu. Now, if they could only stick him with war crimes.https://t.co/tKPiDLXH2L — Sunil Boodram (@sunilboodram) February 7, 2018

According to a police statement, there is enough evidence to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, however, the final decision depends on the attorney general.

Israel’s PM denies any wrongdoing, but the scandals have had an impact on Israeli public opinion. Last year, tens of thousands of Israeli gathered in anti-corruption protests for several consecutive Saturdays to demand accountability.

BREAKING but no surprise. #Netanyahu facing corruption charges in #Israel. He should also be charged w/ violating the human rights of the #Palestinian people & killing the chance for peace. https://t.co/PqmT13Vg9v — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) February 13, 2018

According to Haaretz, in the days leading to the recommendations, the prime minister has openly questioned the integrity of the police commissioner and other officers involved with the investigations.

Netanyahu will address the public in a public broadcast at 8:45 p.m., Tel Aviv time.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)