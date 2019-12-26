15 Years Later, Israeli Court Rules to Evict Illegal Settlers from Hebron Building

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Hebron Rehabilitation Committee (HRC), a Palestinian organization that is dedicated to the preservation of Hebron’s cultural heritage, claimed a legal victory on Thursday, following a decision by the Israeli Central Court, agreeing to evict Jewish settlers from a Palestinian home they have occupied nearly two decades ago.

In 2001, after much harassment and violence, extremist Jewish settlers occupied Al-Bakri building, in the Tel Rumeida area in the occupied Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and refused to leave.

A 15-year legal battle ensued, where HRC pursued the matter in Israeli courts, resulting in the very rare verdict on December 23, reported the Palestine News Network.

The building belongs to the Al-Bakri family, which experienced years of settler violence before they were finally evicted, according to Human Rights Watch.

“When Human Rights Watch visited the home in February 2001, many of the windows were broken, door locks had been jammed, and rocks thrown from the Tel Rumeida (Jewish) settlement were everywhere,” reported Peter Bouckaert, Emergencies Director at Human Rights Watch.

“The al-Bakri family was virtually moved out of their home because of the constant settler attacks.”

