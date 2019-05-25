Palestinian demonstrators on Friday converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s decades-long occupation, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 16 unarmed Palestinian protesters were injured, including a volunteer and medic, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

"At Least 16 Palestinians injured in Gaza protests amid sweltering heat wave"#GreatReturnMarchhttps://t.co/hK489ZkEt6 — Palestinian Voices (@FalastinVoices) May 25, 2019

According to Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege (NABS), Friday’s rally is being held under the slogan, “Compassion and solidarity”.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

