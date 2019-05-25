16 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Protests

May 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians take part in the Great March of Return. (Photo by Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian demonstrators on Friday converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s decades-long occupation, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 16 unarmed Palestinian protesters were injured, including a volunteer and medic, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

According to Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege (NABS), Friday’s rally is being held under the slogan, “Compassion and solidarity”.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.