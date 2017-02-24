16-year-old Palestinian Shot by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza Strip

The military restricted area along the Gaza-Israel border has claimed the lives of scores of Palestinians and left many wounded. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces injured a 16-year-old Palestinian with live fire on Friday in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Qadra said that the Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces and injured in his right leg. His wounds were described as medium.

Gaza's farmers have to throw away their crops. Their vegetables became inedible when Israel sprayed pesticide along the Gaza border fence. pic.twitter.com/I16op6tvmN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 20, 2017

Witnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces stationed at the border fence east of Maghazi refugee camp opened live ammunition on a group of Palestinian youth in the area, causing the injury to the minor.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an she would look into reports on the incident.

The borders between Gaza and Israel are often the site of violent clashes as Palestinians in Gaza have continued to protest the nearly decade-long Israeli-imposed siege on the small territory. Rights groups have pointed out that the siege has crippled Gaza’s economy, while the UN has warned that the enclave would become uninhabitable by 2020 if Israeli authorities continue their refusal to lift the blockade.

According to UN documentation, at least 178 Palestinians in Gaza were injured by Israeli forces in 2016, while eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during this period, mainly during clashes with Israeli forces along the security barrier between the territory and Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)