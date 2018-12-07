17 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Protests

Medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian during Gaza's March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, PC)

At least 17 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ live fire during the 37th Friday of “The Great March of Return” protests alongside the eastern fence separating Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces fired live, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs against Palestinian protesters.

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza, which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli blockade.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

