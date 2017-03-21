18 Palestinian Mothers in Israeli Jails on Mothers’ Day

Palestinian women detained by Israel reportedly face various forms of torture. (Photo: via MEMO)

Palestinian Prisoner Society revealed on Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces are detaining 19 mothers out of 60 female captives in Israeli Sharon and Damon jails, the PIC reported.

In a statement on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Society pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces “deprive some of the female detainees of the right of family visitation. Others complain of harassment, the ban of open visits (which allow them to hold their children) and the deprivation of communication either through phone calls or written messages.”

The statement revealed that wounded detainee Ablah al-Adam, 46 from al-Khalil, is a mother of nine children. Her youngest child was under three years old at the time of her arrest.

Captive Nisreen Hassan, 38, from Haifa, is denied her right of family visitation because her seven children are living in the besieged Gaza Strip. The youngest of her children was a 9-month-old infant when she was arrested.

Among the imprisoned women in Israeli jails is detainee Joudeh Abu Mazen, 45, who is being held captive along with her husband and son.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)