200 New Settlement Units to Be Built near Jerusalem

Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Israeli Occupation Authorities approved on Monday the construction of over 200 new settlement units in Kochav Yaakov ultra-orthodox settlement near Jerusalem, Palestinian News Network reported.

The move comes a week before President Trump, who has previously criticized Israeli settlements in the territories, visits the region.

According to Haaretz newspaper, “the construction plans were approved in the 1980s,” said regional council chairman Avi Roeh. Roeh, who heads the politically influential settler Yesha Council.

“This is simply an old, legitimate plan that got derailed due to a developer’s bankruptcy,” he added.

“It’s a project with an approved urban plan of 1,200 units, of which 750 have been built,” Roeh told Haaretz.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)