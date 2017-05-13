23 Year-Old Palestinian Killed by Israelis

Ubeid became the 21st Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the start of 2017. (Photo: Active Stills)

23-year-old Palestinian Saba Ubeid was laid to rest on Friday in the central occupied West Bank city of Salfit, after he was shot and killed by Israeli forces earlier in the day during clashes following a march in the Ramallah-area village of Nabi Saleh held in solidarity with Palestinians hunger strikers.

The parents of Ubeid said that their son was a “martyr of the battle for freedom and dignity,” referring to the name “Freedom and Dignity” given to the mass hunger strike that was launched last month to demand basic rights for Palestinian prisoners.

Representatives of the Fatah movement expressed their condolences to Ubeid’s family, while the Palestinian National Forces declared three days of mourning and that a mourning tent be erected in the city for others to pay their respects to the slain Palestinian.

Saba Abu Ubeid – lived his whole short life under Israeli occupation. Killed today when Israeli forces fired live ammo at unarmed protesters pic.twitter.com/eZsLDG9HLo — Ben White (@benabyad) May 12, 2017

Ubeid was killed in Nabi Saleh earlier in the day after clashes erupted with Israeli forces during a march held in solidarity with the hunger strikers. He was pronounced dead shortly after Israeli forces shot him in the chest with a live bullet.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed to Ma’an at the time that the Israeli army had opened live ammunition on the group of unarmed protesters.

Ubeid became the 21st Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the start of 2017, several of whom were also shot dead amid clashes with Israeli forces.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)