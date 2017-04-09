24 New Administrative Orders Issued against Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Apr 9 2017 / 7:03 pm
Some 7,000 Palestinians are detained by Israel. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces issued 24 administrative sentences against Palestinian detainees, holding them without charge or trial, the PIC reported.

According to lawyer Mahmoud al-Halabi, from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, “the Israeli occupation authorities sentenced 24 Palestinians to administrative prison-terms for periods ranging from three to six months.”

The list included 10 sentences against Palestinians who have already been held administratively, without trial, in Israeli jails, PIC noted.

“Prisoners Youssef Abdul Rahim Khatib, from Occupied Jerusalem, Mazen al-Natsheh, from al-Khalil, Fadi Sourour, also from al-Khalil, Ibrahim Dahbour, from Jenin, and Moussa Sawarka, from Bethlehem, along with Ramallah natives Kifah Kizmar and Mahmoud Namer, were all sentenced to a six-month administrative term,” PIC continued.

The others received four-month and three-month administrative sentences.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 9 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors