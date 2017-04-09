24 New Administrative Orders Issued against Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Some 7,000 Palestinians are detained by Israel. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces issued 24 administrative sentences against Palestinian detainees, holding them without charge or trial, the PIC reported.

According to lawyer Mahmoud al-Halabi, from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, “the Israeli occupation authorities sentenced 24 Palestinians to administrative prison-terms for periods ranging from three to six months.”

The list included 10 sentences against Palestinians who have already been held administratively, without trial, in Israeli jails, PIC noted.

#Palestinian brother's, Ja'far, 23, Yacoub, 19, & Ayman Assafafi, are all being held captive by Israeli under 'Administrative Detention' pic.twitter.com/ppvlDEx5h4 — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) April 3, 2017

“Prisoners Youssef Abdul Rahim Khatib, from Occupied Jerusalem, Mazen al-Natsheh, from al-Khalil, Fadi Sourour, also from al-Khalil, Ibrahim Dahbour, from Jenin, and Moussa Sawarka, from Bethlehem, along with Ramallah natives Kifah Kizmar and Mahmoud Namer, were all sentenced to a six-month administrative term,” PIC continued.

The others received four-month and three-month administrative sentences.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)