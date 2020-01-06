25 Jordan MPs Walk out in Protest of Gas Deal with Israel

January 6, 2020 News
Jordanian citizens protest outside the Parliament in Amman, Jordan. (Photo: via Twitter)

Twenty-five members of Jordan’s parliament yesterday walked out of a session in protest against the country’s gas deal with Israel.

MP Mustafa Al-Assaf, from the Islamic Action Front, told Quds Press that his bloc had rejected the deal from the onset, as well as every contract or dealing with the “occupation entity”.

“Therefore, the MPs of the bloc in addition to a number of other MPs decided to boycott today’s meeting,” Al Assaf said, stating that his bloc had filed a notice to parliament to dissolve the government over the gas deal.

“The government has ignored the people’s will, which is more important than parliament”.

Last week, the official Jordanian National Electricity Company (NEPCO) announced that the first shipments of Israeli natural gas have been pumped to the country.

“It’s a black day in the history of Jordan,” said a statement issued by the Islamic Action Front, Jordan’s most powerful political opposition party.

A US Israeli consortium, led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Drilling, in charge of the development of Israel’s offshore platform, also struck a $15 billion 10-year deal with Egypt’s Dolphinus to supply the Arab country with 64 billion cubic meters (2.26 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

