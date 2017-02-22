26 Oscar Stars Turn Down Free 5-star Trip to Israel

Feb 22 2017 / 7:37 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and Matt Damon were amongst Oscar celebrities who were offered luxury trips to Israel. (Photo: via Youtube)

Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon were amongst Oscar celebrities who were offered luxury trips to Israel; however none have taken advantage of the offer.

The offers were for $55,000 personalized trips and came as part of the gift bags handed out to a host of famous faces at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Critics have criticized the trip as a means for Israel to highlight its narrative and ensure abuses to Palestinian rights and Israel’s illegal actions are not on show during the trip.

“This is a success,” Yousef Munayyer of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, which ran the campaign against the visits along with American organisation Jewish Voice for Peace, told AFP.

“I am very glad there’s no evidence that people went. I think it is clear the objective of using the actors to whitewash Israel has failed.”

The news agency said Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence gave the offer to her parents.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

