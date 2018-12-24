27 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Suppress 21st Naval March

At least 27 Palestinians were injured, including 14 with Israeli forces’ live fire, while others sustained rubber-coated steel bullets and suffered tear-gas suffocation as Israeli forces suppressed the 21st weekly naval march in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Monday afternoon.

Medical sources confirmed to a Ma’an reporter that many Palestinians suffered tear-gas suffocation.

Palestinian protesters gathered at the northern borders of the Gaza Strip to take part in protests in an attempt to break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli war boats directly opened live fire, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear-gas bombs at Palestinian boats taking part in the protest.

Many attempts have been made throughout the years to draw the public’s attention to and break the ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip whether via ships attempting to sail into Gaza or ships attempting to sail from Gaza.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)