27 Palestinians Reach Everest Base Camp, Fly Palestinian Flag

A group of Palestinians has reached the base camp of Mount Everest, flying the Palestinian flag in celebration. Twenty-seven Palestinians reached the base camp of Mount Everest – located in the Himalayas between Nepal and Tibet – on Wednesday, having hiked for six days and hundreds of kilometers.

We did it… Everest BC in 6 days.💪 Posted by Climb for Palestine on Friday, April 26, 2019

The trek was organized by Climb for Palestine which, in its own words, “aims to raise funds for charities in Palestine [by] arranging and participating in activities and events […] such as hiking, rock climbing and mountaineering.”

Writing on its Facebook page after reaching base camp, the organization said:

“Twenty seven of us have succeeded in reaching Mount Everest base at a height of 5,400 meters above sea level. We raised the flag of Palestine and the slogans of solidarity with the prisoners and Jerusalem as the simplest [thing] we can offer to our Palestinian cause.”

The organization also posted a photo of the triumphant team, holding several Palestinian flags and visibly elated.

#Photo | 27 Palestinian girls and young men raised the Palestinian flags and slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners on the top of Mount #Everest after a climbing trip lasted about a week. Posted by Palestinians abroad on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

This is not the first fundraising activity that Climb for Palestine has organized. Earlier this year several group members took part in the Palestine Marathon in the occupied West Bank, while last year they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, again raising the Palestinian flag at the summit.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)