3 Palestinians Accused of Collaborating with Israel Executed in Gaza

Hamas fighters near the Gaza-Israel border. (Photo: Qassam Twitter)

The Gaza Ministry of Interior executed three Palestinians charged with collaborating with Israel on Thursday.

The ministry said that the three — identified only by their initials and ages as 55-year-old O.M., 42-year-old W.A., and 32-year-old A. Sh. –were executed by hanging.

Under Palestinian law, willful, premeditated murder and treason as well as collaboration with the enemy — usually Israel — are punishable by death. However, all death sentences must be ratified by the Palestinian president before they can be carried out.

According to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, at least 22 death sentences have been carried out in the besieged Gaza Strip since the Hamas movement rose to power there in 2007.

The executions come mere days after the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip declared “a week of repentance” promising security and legal protection to Palestinians who confessed to collaborating with Israel and turned themselves into intelligence authorities, amid a fierce security crackdown in the besieged coastal enclave in the wake of the killing of Hamas leader Mazen Fuqahaa.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)