Israeli Army Kills 3 Palestinian Youth at Gaza Border Fence

May 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli tanks along the Gaza Border. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces fatally shot three Palestinians during clashes at the Gaza border fence.

The Israeli military issued a statement, saying that the deadly incident occurred in the eastern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip earlier on Sunday. The soldiers opened fire at a group of Palestinian demonstrators.

The statement alleged that the young Palestinian men were shot dead because they were allegedly trying to “cross the security barrier from the southern Strip”.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the killings, identifying two of the victims as Abdel Rahman Qudeih, 23, and Mohammed Abu Rayda, 20.

This episode raised to 52 the death toll of unarmed Palestinian protesters who have lost their lives by Israeli forces’ live fire since protests began along the Gaza border on March 30.

(PressTV, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*