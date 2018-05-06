Israeli Army Kills 3 Palestinian Youth at Gaza Border Fence

Israeli occupation forces fatally shot three Palestinians during clashes at the Gaza border fence.

Israeli troops shoot and kill 3 Palestinians at Gaza border, claiming they were trying to breach the fencehttps://t.co/quWmpTe3v5 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) May 6, 2018

The Israeli military issued a statement, saying that the deadly incident occurred in the eastern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip earlier on Sunday. The soldiers opened fire at a group of Palestinian demonstrators.

Israeli troops shoot dead two Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip https://t.co/uwTzUCqxOl pic.twitter.com/J0N82GeRSd — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 6, 2018

The statement alleged that the young Palestinian men were shot dead because they were allegedly trying to “cross the security barrier from the southern Strip”.

Israel continues to murder Palestinians!

In a statement released on May 6, the Israeli Khazar army announced that it had shot dead three Palestinians aged 20 and 23 who were trying to cross the security fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel. pic.twitter.com/rsXsWd9Mdr — KOESSLER (@KOESSLERMichael) May 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the killings, identifying two of the victims as Abdel Rahman Qudeih, 23, and Mohammed Abu Rayda, 20.

This episode raised to 52 the death toll of unarmed Palestinian protesters who have lost their lives by Israeli forces’ live fire since protests began along the Gaza border on March 30.

(PressTV, PC, Social Media)