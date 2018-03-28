A 3-year-old Palestinian Boy Detained by Israeli Soldiers in Hebron (VIDEO)

A 3-year-old Palestinian boy was detained and terrorized by the Israeli soldiers in the occupied Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), for allegedly trying to stab Israeli soldiers with a kitchen tool.

These Israeli soldiers are detaining and terrorizing a 3-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied #Hebron.

As the video above show, the boy was later freed by his family.

Meanwhile, an Israeli court decided to keep in detention a wounded child, who is currently at an Israeli hospital receiving treatment for severe burns.

@SenTedCruz how our tax dollars support Israeli: military court refused to release Asadeddin Abu al-Hawa, 14,who was being treated for severe burns in a Palestinian hospital but was abducted by Israeli forces and is incacerated in an Israeli hospital. — Peter Hawxhurst (@phwxacts) March 27, 2018

The child, Asad Al-Din Ibrahim Abulhawa, 14, from at-Tour neighborhood, in occupied Jerusalem, was injured by the Israeli army during an Israeli military raid into his area. He suffered severe burns in his back and arm.

Later, he was detained by Israeli soldiers from the hospital.

Israel Detains Palestinian Children and Foreign Activists, One from Inside Hospital

Following an appeal filed by Khaldoun Najm, the lawyer representing the child, an Israeli court allowed his parents to visit with him at the hospital, and to stay in his room.

