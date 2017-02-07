300 Palestinian Children Jailed by Israel: Rights Group

Feb 7 2017 / 6:12 pm
Hundreds of Palestinian children are arrested, detained and prosecuted in Israel. (Photo: via Mint Press. file)

Approximately 300 children are among 7,000 Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails amid very difficult detention conditions, rights sources revealed, according to the PIC.

The researcher in prisoners Affairs Abdul Nasser Farwana confirmed that 300 Palestinian children and 51 women, including 11 minors, are held in Israeli prisons.

600 of those prisoners are held in administrative detention without charge or trial, Farwana elaborated.

The number of imprisoned Palestinian journalists has also increased to reach 21, he pointed out.

