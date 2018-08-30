300 Palestinian Students in Israel’s Jails Miss Out on School

Around 300 Palestinian minors who are being held by the Israeli occupation were unable to attend the first day of school yesterday, Safa News Agency reported.

Reporting the Director of the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies, Raafat Hamadaouna, Safa said that some 1.3 million Palestinian students began the new school yesterday, however, a number of children were deprived of that right.

300 Palestinian minors in Israeli jails, prisoners denied access to new school year. – https://t.co/E3pcjs4nn7 #Palestine pic.twitter.com/WuUt0hMKxA — al whit (@soitiz) August 29, 2018

Hamadouna explained:

“The Israeli occupation committed crimes against the Palestinian children, including depriving them of their basic rights such as receiving primary education, inflicting physical and psychological torture on them, starving them, scaring them with fierce dogs, deceiving them, harsh treatment, solitary confinement, holding fake military trials, provocative inspections and putting them in inappropriate places.”

ISMPalestine "Testimonies by a number of #Palestinian children to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission show they were subjected to systematic beating and torture during and after arrest by #Israeli forces, the commission said on Tuesday. Read more: Wafa … pic.twitter.com/ty9SrtwnK2" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 7, 2018

This, he said, contradicts international laws as well as the Geneva Convention.

He called for the local, regional and international bodies and rights groups to work towards ending the suffering of Palestinian children in Israeli jails.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)