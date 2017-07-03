Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights.

327 Palestinians Killed during Jerusalem Intifada

Jul 3 2017 / 7:43 pm
Many of those accused of attempting to stab Israeli soldiers are school children. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

Israeli occupation forces have killed 327 Palestinians since the start of the ongoing Jerusalem Intifada in October 2015, according to figures released by Al-Quds Centre for Palestinian and Israel Studies yesterday.

According to the statistic, Israeli occupation forces have killed 48 Palestinians since the start of this year.

The largest number of deaths were of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, where 81 Palestinians were killed, followed by Jerusalem with 65, Ramallah with 33, Jenin with 25, Nablus with 23, Bethlehem 20, Tulkarm 8, Salfit 5, Qalqilia 4 and Tubas 1.

Meanwhile, the statistic said that 52 Palestinians were killed in the besieged Gaza Strip, seven in Israel and three none Palestinians.

Of those killed 91 were children, the youngest just three-month-old.

Thirty-two females were killed, including 16 minors. The youngest was the Rahaf Hassan, who was killed aged two when her house was attacked by Israeli jets in Gaza.

The bodies of nine Palestinians are being held by Israeli forces and have not been released for burial.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

