At least 33 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ live fire during the 37th Friday of “The Great March of Return” protests alongside the eastern fence separating Israel from the besieged Gaza Strip.

#Israeli snipers shoot a #Palestinian child in the eye at the Great March of Return pic.twitter.com/vniE535ZqW — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 7, 2018

Israeli forces fired live, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs against Palestinian protesters.

Photos from the 37th Friday of the Great Return March in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vCy8y63UrU — Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) December 7, 2018

“The Great March of Return” protests were launched on March 30 by thousands of Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza, which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli blockade.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)