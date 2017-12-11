Thousands of Indonesians March against US Jerusalem Move

Thousands protested outside the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital on Sunday against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, many waving banners saying “Palestine is in our hearts”.

Leaders in Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, have joined a global chorus of condemnation of Trump’s announcement, including Western allies who say it is a blow to peace efforts and risks sparking more violence.

Thousands of protesters in Muslim-majority countries in Asia have rallied in recent days to condemn the US move.

Protests in Lebanon near U.S. embassy after Trump’s Jerusalem decision https://t.co/0Tb3Pv1ps8 pic.twitter.com/9Az4B7mPxm — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) December 11, 2017

Israel maintains that all of Jerusalem is its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state and say Trump’s move has left them completely sidelined.

Palestinian people were among the first to recognize Indonesia’s independence in 1945, Sohibul Iman, president of the opposition Prosperous Justice Party which organized the rally, told protesters.

Indonesia should be more proactive in “urging the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) member states and UN Security Council and the international community to respond immediately with more decisive and concrete political and diplomatic actions in saving the Palestinians from the Israeli occupation and its collaborator, the United States of America,” Iman said.

Celtic fans showing solidarity with Palestine today.

"Jerusalem is Palestine.F*ck Trump" Hail Hail @georgegalloway 🇵🇸🍀 pic.twitter.com/GXm5ia0SwM — Christopher Chè (@LabourGLA) December 10, 2017

“Indonesia as the world’s largest Muslim country has the largest responsibility toward the independence of Palestine and the management of Jerusalem,” he told reporters, adding that he hoped Indonesia would take a leading role within the OIC on the matter.

“Trump has disrupted world peace. It’s terrible,” one protester, Yusri, told Reuters.

The decision was “a major disaster for the Palestinian people, while the Palestinian’s own rights have been taken away for a long time,” said Septi, a student at the rally.

Indonesia’s foreign minister left for Jordan on Sunday to meet the Palestinian and Jordanian foreign ministers “to convey Indonesia’s full support for Palestine”.

Most countries consider East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it in a 1967 war, to be occupied territory, and say the status of the city should be left to be decided at future Israeli-Palestinian talks.

Jakarta, Indonesia: Angry Muslims protest in front of the US Embassy against President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.#KhanWillUniteMuslims @IamTeamIK @siasatpk @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/Rl8DiOXFyh — Lone aamir kashmiri (@b5ffeef3c9af495) December 9, 2017

While the international community has almost unanimously disagreed with Donald Trump’s announcement, reports suggest that the announcement was done with the pre-agreement of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Arabia going as far as, allegedly, stating to the Palestinian President to accept a village on the outskirts of Jerusalem as the alternative Palestinian capital.

Since the announcement, Saudi Arabia’s royal court has sent notices to the nation’s media outlets to limit the airtime given to protests against Trump’s announcement.

Malaysians and Indonesians protest outside US embassies on Friday against Trump's decision to recognise #Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.#Malaysia #Indonesia

pic.twitter.com/LswIxRpJvX — IstandWithQatar (@IstandWithQatar) December 8, 2017

Emboldened by Trump’s announcement, Israeli housing Minister Yoav Galant decided on Friday to promote a plan to build 14,000 new settlement units in the occupied Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)