Israel Will Hire Its Citizens to Capture and Assist in the Deportation of African Refugees (VIDEO)

In an effort to resolve the ‘African Refugee Problem’ in Israel, Israeli civilians will receive cash rewards and generous bonuses if they sign up to serve their country as ‘immigration inspectors’, a position that includes monitoring, rounding up and delivering people whom the government is referring to as ‘infiltrators’ to the proper authorities for deportation.

The Israel government’s immigration ministry, which posted the job opening last week, invited high school graduates to apply and emphasized that combat experience is ‘a plus’.

Newsweek reported on the story, writing:

“The ministry is offering ‘appropriate pay’ as well as a bonus that can reach 30,000 ($8,700). “The ministry says it is looking to hire 100 inspectors by March 2018. Of these, 70 inspectors will be hired for a two-month period to ‘carry out enforcement tasks against illegal aliens and their employers,’ including the need to ‘locate, detain and monitor illegal persons.’ “The immigration ministry also wants to hire 40 people to ‘conduct comprehensive questioning and investigation of asylum seekers,’ ostensibly to determine the veracity of their claims.” https://twitter.com/BeingCharlie/status/948607214339674112

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has preambled the new policy by warning that the illegal infiltrators flooding the country were threatening the security and identity of the Jewish state.

Netanyahu elaborated saying, “If we don’t stop their entry, the problem that currently stands at 60,000 could grow to 600,000, and that threatens our existence as a Jewish and democratic state… This phenomenon is very grave and threatens the social fabric of society, our national security and our national identity.”

(PC, Social Media)