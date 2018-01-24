A outspoken Israeli minister was recorded at a recent football match in Jerusalem chanting racist chants along with other Israeli sport fans.

Israeli MP Miri Regev stood among a cheering crowd of young Israelis and delivered a short message encouraging a sportsmanlike atmosphere at the game, while the fans gathered around her and began chanting “may all of your villages be burned”.

She laughed along with the crowd.

Regev is a former Brigadier-general in the Israel Military and is currently a member of the Knesset for Likud and Minister of Culture and Sport.

Regev has taken many hard-line stances including participating in gathering in an Israeli city where she referred to African refugees as a ‘cancer’.

She also recently pushed to sever partnership with an EU cultural program because it includes an article banning cooperation with illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

Regev pushed to abort the program, saying “Tel Aviv is not obliged to continue being a partner with a project it does not agree with. Any international deal must include the Judea and Samaria [West Bank,” according to Haaretz.

She also was recently instrumental in pressing the US National Basketball Association (NBA) to remove references to the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The name appeared on a list of countries which enables fans to vote for their favorite players for the 2018 All-Star Game.

Regev, sent a letter to the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver calling on him to remove “Occupied Palestinian Territories” from the list.

NBA website changes Palestine definition after Israeli minister's letter https://t.co/sVzlEWi1vi — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 2, 2018

“I was surprised to discover that on the official website of the NBA… the state of ‘Palestine — Occupied Territory’ was listed as one of the many countries to which basketball fans belong,” she wrote.

“Palestine is a country everyone knows doesn’t exist. I view the inclusion of ‘Occupied Palestine’ … as legitimizing the division of the State of Israel and as gross and blatant interference, in contrast to the official position of the American administration.”

(PC, Social Media)