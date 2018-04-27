Injured Prisoner Named ‘2018 Woman of Palestine’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An injured Palestinian mother has been given the 2018’s “Woman of Palestine” award in an honorary ceremony held Thursday in Gaza.

“Palestinian women have been deeply involved in the Palestinian struggle,” Women’s Affairs Minister Haifa al-Agha said in a speech delivered at the award ceremony.

32-year-old Israa Jaabees was detained by Israel in 2015 after being shot at by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem. Jaabees sustained serious burn injuries on several parts of her body, for which she requires a number of surgical procedures, according to Palestinian officials.

Marwa tweeted:

“She is provided with no medication; suffers tragic detention conditions and she’s not allowed to see her only son. Isra al-Ja’abees is an epitome of hardship among hundreds of women prisoners in the occupation’s jails.”

لا تتلقى العلاج وتعاني من ظروف اعتقال مأساوية ويحرمها الاحتلال من رؤية ابنها الوحيد،، الأسيرة #اسراء_الجعابيص معاناة واحدة من بين مئات الأسرى والأسيرات المرضى في سجون الاحتلال .#الحرية_لإسراء#ارهاب_70سنة — مَروى♡ (@ma_rwa99) April 22, 2018

“They remain a powerful symbol of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and had played a vital role standing up to the [Israeli] occupation”.

The Israeli authorities accuse Jaabees of having attempted to attack Israeli soldiers with a bomb-laden vehicle — claims she and her family vehemently deny.

During an international campaign to release her, Palestinian activists recounted what happened to Isra to fend off Israel’s allegations. The poster below reads:

“On the day of the arrest, while Isra was transporting her furniture to her new house, the car’s airbag exploded and fire spread out inside; Isra went out asking the Israeli police for ambulance but they left her out; they called up more forces; Isra’s wounds covered most of her body, and her fingers had to be amputated later on.”

The head of the “Committee of the Families of the Jerusalem Prisoners” said an appeal to reduce the 11-year sentence against Isra due to her health status has been refused by the High Court of Justice, a prisoners’ affairs NGO said.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,400 Palestinians are currently in Israeli custody, including dozens of women and scores of minors.

The “Woman of Palestine” award is given annually by the ministry to Palestinian women who have accomplished notable achievements.

(PC, AA, Social Media)