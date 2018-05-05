‘Great March of Return’ Continues in Gaza (PHOTOS)

For the 6th week in a row, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took part in the mass rallies of the ‘Great March of Return.’ Protesters demand an end to the decade-long siege and respect for international law, specially UN Resolution 194, which calls for the ‘Right of Return’ for Palestinian refugees expelled from their homes in 1948.

Hundreds of protesters were injured by Israeli snipers and as a result of teargas inhalation during the protests on Friday.

Abdallah Aljamal a photo-journalist from Alnuseirat refugee camp took part in the protests and sent us these photos.

(PalestineChronicle.com)