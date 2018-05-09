Israel to Expel HRW Official Over Support for BDS

Israeli authorities have revoked the work permit of Human Rights Watch (HRW) official Omar Shakir and ordered him to leave the country within 14 days, citing his alleged support for boycotts of Israel.

Israeli authorities have revoked the work permit of Human Rights Watch (HRW) official Omar Shakir and ordered him to leave the country within 14 days, citing his alleged support for boycotts of Israel. pic.twitter.com/2W4TdS3OX4 — Quds News Network | #GreatReturnMarch (@QudsNen) May 9, 2018

The global rights group said the expulsion was “not about Shakir, but rather about muzzling Human Rights Watch and shutting down criticism of Israel’s rights record”.

Breaking: Israel has revoked Human Rights Watch's work permit and ordered me deported after compiling a 7-page… Gepostet von Omar Shakir am Dienstag, 8. Mai 2018

The expulsion order was signed off by Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan.

Israeli minister of interior proudly announces that he is deporting Human Rights Watch's representative from Israel. Does he think he can hide Israeli human rights abuses by getting rid of those who document them? https://t.co/YQgBHvjW9q — Sari Bashi (@saribashi) May 8, 2018

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said:

“It is inconceivable that a boycott activist can receive a permit to remain in Israel so that he can act in every possible way against the state. I will use all means to expel such people from the country.”

Israel’s decision to revoke permit & deport @HRW’s country director is yet another worrying sign of the country’s growing intolerance of critical voices. We stand in solidarity with @OmarSShakir and strongly condemn the decision. https://t.co/kkXPBLXK19 — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) May 9, 2018

HRW said it “stands fully behind Shakir and has retained counsel to challenge the decision before an Israeli court.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)