Israel to Expel HRW Official Over Support for BDS

May 9, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel to expel HRW official over boycott claims. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli authorities have revoked the work permit of Human Rights Watch (HRW) official Omar Shakir and ordered him to leave the country within 14 days, citing his alleged support for boycotts of Israel.

The global rights group said the expulsion was “not about Shakir, but rather about muzzling Human Rights Watch and shutting down criticism of Israel’s rights record”.

Breaking: Israel has revoked Human Rights Watch's work permit and ordered me deported after compiling a 7-page…

Gepostet von Omar Shakir am Dienstag, 8. Mai 2018

The expulsion order was signed off by Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said:

“It is inconceivable that a boycott activist can receive a permit to remain in Israel so that he can act in every possible way against the state. I will use all means to expel such people from the country.”

HRW said it “stands fully behind Shakir and has retained counsel to challenge the decision before an Israeli court.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*