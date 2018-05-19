Lebanese Actress Denounces Israel’s Killings at Cannes Film Festival (VIDEO)

Lebanese actress Manal Issa held a sign reading, “Stop the attack on Gaza” (Photo: via twitter)

Lebanese actress Manal Issa highlighted the plight of Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces as she walked the red carpet in Cannes yesterday.

Issa held a sign that read, “Stop the attack on Gaza” at the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Sixty people were killed on Monday by Israeli gunfire or tear gas, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, as the US opened its new embassy in the occupied city of Jerusalem. The death toll has risen to 63 over the past two days.

Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro joined Palestinians holding a minute’s silence at the Festival. Dozens of people stood in a circle and held hands outside the Palestinian pavilion.

Palestinian film producer and director, May Odeh, said:

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them.”

It is the first year that the Palestinians have their own pavilion at the festival where many countries have a presence to promote their movie industries.

