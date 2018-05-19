Lebanese actress Manal Issa highlighted the plight of Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces as she walked the red carpet in Cannes yesterday.

Issa held a sign that read, “Stop the attack on Gaza” at the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Lebanese actress Manal Issa on the red carpet at the premiere for the new Star Wars film 🇵🇸🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/XlWNmbr79Y — Amal (@HannunAmal) May 16, 2018

Sixty people were killed on Monday by Israeli gunfire or tear gas, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, as the US opened its new embassy in the occupied city of Jerusalem. The death toll has risen to 63 over the past two days.

Lebanese actress Manal Issa who used the massive spotlight at the 71st #Cannes Film Festival to draw attention to the deaths of #Palestin-ian protesters at #Gaza border. She held up a sign that said, "Stop the attack on Gaza!!" on the #redcarpet #cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/83evSKdYPH — Mohammed Alomd'a (@Mohammedalomda_) May 16, 2018

Hollywood actor Benicio del Toro joined Palestinians holding a minute’s silence at the Festival. Dozens of people stood in a circle and held hands outside the Palestinian pavilion.

Actor Benicio del Toro joined Palestinian demonstrators for a moment of silence at #Cannes2018 following the deaths of protestors in Gaza.https://t.co/vf1SlNJQRQ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 15, 2018

Palestinian film producer and director, May Odeh, said:

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them.”

It is the first year that the Palestinians have their own pavilion at the festival where many countries have a presence to promote their movie industries.

