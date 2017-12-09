4 Killed in Gaza after ‘Day of Rage’ against Trump’s Jerusalem Announcement (VIDEOS)

A wounded Gaza child. (Photo: Video grab, TRT)

As of the pre dawn hours on Saturday morning, four Palestinians had been declared dead in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health released a statement saying that between Friday afternoon — when large clashes erupted along the border areas with Israel — and early Saturday morning — when Israeli airstrikes targeted alleged Hamas military posts — two Palestinian civilians, and two fighters had been killed.

Another 25 Palestinians, including a 6 month old baby were also wounded in the attack. https://t.co/HfKbyw08ET — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 9, 2017

In the southern Gaza Strip district of Khan Younis, 30-year-old Mahmoud al-Masri was shot and killed by Israeli forces during clashes along the border.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken to the “buffer zone” near the border with Israel on the so-called “Day of Rage,” following calls by Hamas and other Palestinian factions to protest against and clash with Israeli forces in response to US President Donald Trump’s Wednesday announcement that he was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Please God, let me kiss him one more time," a grief stricken father says over his son's body, killed in Gaza today by Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/o8yGA8hheS — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Maher Atallah succumbed to his wounds on Friday evening, after he was shot by Israeli forces near protests in northern Gaza.

Early Saturday morning, before dawn, two Palestinian fighters of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, were killed in Israeli strikes targeting an al-Qassam military site.

At least 4 people have been killed and scores wounded in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank since US President Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital https://t.co/glo0FYchgi pic.twitter.com/irWi699O6c — TRT World (@trtworld) December 9, 2017

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said that ambulance crews were able to find the bodies at the Badr al-Qassam site in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Locals identified the two as Mahmoud al-Attal, 28, from the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and Muhammad al-Safadi, 30, from the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes had targeted three al-Qassam sites in Khan Younis, southern Gaza City and eastern Jabaliya.

A six-month-old child was also seriously injured in the airstrike.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)