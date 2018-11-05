4-Month-Old Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Vehicle in Nablus

A four-month-old infant was injured, on late Sunday, after Jewish settlers attacked her parents’ vehicle as they passed by near the illegal Jewish settlement of Havat Gilad, west of the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

A Ma’an reporter confirmed that a four-month-old infant was admitted to a hospital in Nablus City, where she was treated for a head injury.

The injury was reported as mild.

Four-month-old injured as extremist Jewish settlers attack Palestinian vehicle in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus | https://t.co/HGLl18gQiO pic.twitter.com/DQ7wFZwzPY — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) November 5, 2018

Reports said that Ali Shawahneh, from the Kafr Thulth village, east of the northern West Bank district of Qalqiliya, was heading home along with his family when Israeli settlers attacked their vehicle as they passed near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement.

Jewish settlers threw rocks at the vehicle, forcing Shawahneh to suddenly stop, resulting in his infant daughter’s head hitting the glass and leading to her injury.

Locals said that an Israeli military vehicle arrived at the scene to take statements from the family regarding the incident; no ambulance was called to the scene.

A Palestinian pregnant woman and a baby girl were injured on Sunday evening after being stoned by a group of settlers… Posted by The Palestinian Information Center on Monday, November 5, 2018

In October, Aisha Muhammad Talal al-Rabi, 47, a mother of eight children, from the Bidya village near Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank, was killed and her husband was injured, after Jewish settlers hurled rocks at their vehicle near the Zaatara checkpoint in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian towns and villages in the Nablus area are surrounded by Jewish settlements and outposts, many of which are protected by the Israeli military and have gained notoriety for being comprised of the most extremist settlers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)