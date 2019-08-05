40 Palestinian Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails

Palestinian Prisoners Club yesterday announced that 40 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are to begin a hunger strike today in support of eight hunger-striking prisoners who have been protesting against their administrative detention, Anadolu reported.

40 PFLP Prisoners have joined the ongoing Hungerstrike in Zionist Prisons in Palestine! Free All Palestinian Political Prisoners Now!#SmashZionism #Palestine pic.twitter.com/OydTMgT3Vh — Anti Imperialist Action Ireland (@AIAIreland) August 5, 2019

The 40 prisoners from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine announced their plan after the end of hunger strike carried out by 20 other prisoners also in support of the eight, who have been on hunger strike for more than a month.

According to the prisoners club, the Israeli prison service has been treating the hunger strikers harshly since they started their protest.

The body reported that the hunger strikers have been sent to solitary confinement and they are being held in cells “which are not fit for humans”.

Prisoners held in two sections of Ofer prison in Ramallah refused to eat their meals on Sunday night “as an act of protest against the targeting of the prisoners’ leaders in Ofer, and the committees that run their daily affairs”https://t.co/hZU8QDM0gP — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 5, 2019

It added that there are no ongoing talks with the Israeli prison authorities to end the administrative detention.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)