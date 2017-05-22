4,000 Israelis Storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus

Mike Huckabee, former US governor of the state of Arkansas, who ran against Donald Trump was among the crowd. (Photo: Social Media)

Two Palestinians were detained last night after clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers who escorted some 4,000 right-wing Israelis to Joseph’s Tomb east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank last night.

Among the group of Israelis who arrived to the site under armed protection was Mike Huckabee, former US governor of the state of Arkansas, who ran against Donald Trump in the Republican presidential race.

Local sources said that thousands of extremist Israelis and settlers arrived in 18 buses under heavy military protection and performed Jewish rituals from around 02:00 until the early hours of the morning.

Fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces who escorted the group, with Israeli soldiers firing tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters.

Palestinian medical sources said several Palestinians suffered from severe tear gas inhalation.

Israeli forces also detained an unspecified number of young Palestinian men when they stormed Nablus city to escort the group to Joseph’s Tomb.

Also in Nablus, Illegal Jewish Settlers set fire to an olive grove on Monday.

Settlers torch Palestinian agricultural land south of Nablus via @PalinfoEn https://t.co/UNAb6RT7YI #Palestine — Elke Götze (@Pucemargine) May 22, 2017

(Memo, PC, Social Media)