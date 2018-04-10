50 New York University student groups officially endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

They released an official declaration on ‘Medium’, stating:

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe), during which more than 700,000 Palestinians were violently expelled from their homes by Zionist militias, and of the establishment of the State of Israel, which continues its campaign of ethnic cleansing of Palestine to this day in the form of Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank and the Golan Heights and brutal siege of Gaza.”

The coalition of 50 on-campus clubs will not work with pro-Israel group or spend university funds on Israeli goods, and they will push for university divestment from Israeli companies.

(PC, Social media)