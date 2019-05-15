50 Palestinians Injured as Protesters in Gaza Mark Nakba Day

Nearly 50 Palestinians in Gaza were injured by Israeli gunfire while taking part in peaceful protests to commemorate 71 years since the Nakba.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that 47 Palestinians were while taking part in the protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

10,000 Gazans gather for Nakba Day, 30 injured by Israeli fire https://t.co/GPrNOSPQ0q — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 15, 2019

The Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege called for protests to be held today. Thousands came out to support calls for Palestinians to be allowed to return to the homes from which their families were forced out to make way for the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

The group added that protests would continue until Palestinians were given their rights.

Palestinians in the besieged enclave launched the Great March of Return on March 30, 2018, on what is known as Land Day. They have continued the protest every Friday for over a year since with more than 305 killed while taking part in the peaceful demonstrations, according to the Ministry of Health, and 17,335 more injured as a result of Israel’s heavy-handed response to protesters.

Last year’s Nakba Day protests ended with 60 dead Palestinians. Another died of his wounds a day later.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)