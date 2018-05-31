500 Administrative Detainees to Begin Hunger Strike

Hundreds of administrative detainees being held by Israeli occupation forces are to begin a hunger strike next week, the head of the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs has revealed.
In a statement to the Voice of Palestine radio station, Issa Qaraqe said that 500 administrative prisoners are being held in Israeli prisons without charge or trial. They have already undertaken a boycott of the occupation’s prisons, he explained, as a result of the injustice they are facing.
Administrative detention is the arrest and detention of individuals by the state without charge or trial. It is applicable on a renewable six month term.
Qaraqe expects the occupation authorities to exercise unprecedented repression and isolation to end the strike, and was the case last year when thousands of prisoners joined a hunger strike called for by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.
