The Palestinian Ministry of Education and the Palestinian Investment Fund (PIF) signed an agreement on Tuesday promising solar power to 500 schools in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency.

The solar panels will be installed on the roofs of 500 Palestinian public schools to generate 35 megawatts of electricity.

The project, worth $35 million and funded by the PIF, the investment arm of the PA, is expected to take four years to complete.

Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah attended the signing ceremony and said the agreement is part of the government efforts to invest in renewable energy solutions. Meanwhile, according to Wafa, PIF director Mohammad Mustafa said this project was the first of its kind in the region.

Eight #EU countries tell #Israel to pay up after destroying solar panels donated to Bedouin village https://t.co/8XQWqJ804T #palestine — Al-Shabaka الشبكة (@AlShabaka) October 24, 2017

Palestinian Minister of Education Sabri Saidam thanked the government for its support of this project, which he said he “hopes will develop and enhance the education system in Palestine.”

Remote Palestinian schools and villages who have been set up with solar capabilities through donor funding, have in the past, been targeted by Israeli authorities who either confiscate or destroy the solar panels under the claim that they were set up without Israeli-issued permits in ‘Area C’.

Solar First: Palestine Licenses West Bank Solar Power Plant | https://t.co/PfW7ghbqnn #solar#energy — Top Energy News (@denergynews) November 7, 2017

It remains unclear exactly which schools in the West Bank will receive solar panels under the new agreement, and if the PA will have to receive special permission from Israel to set up the solar panels depending on the location of the schools.

2MWp Solar Project with Axitec AXIpower poly 320Wp modules in Tubas-Palestine pic.twitter.com/3TfLEvlTGV — Serbest Amedie (@SerAme2017) November 8, 2017

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)