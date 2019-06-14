550 Palestinians to Be Homeless Due to Israel’s Demolition Order

Israeli authorities are pressing ahead with plans to demolish an entire Palestinian neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, human rights NGO B’Tselem reported, which will leave 550 homeless.

Wadi Yasul, located between the neighborhoods of Abu Tur and Silwan, is home to 72 Palestinian families.

According to B’Tselem, the Jerusalem Municipality has “issued demolition orders for all the neighborhood homes so all the families there are facing the threat of expulsion.”

East Jerusalem neighborhood – home to 550 Palestinians – set for demolition by Israel. They will effectively be homeless. "Since 1967, planning policy in Jerusalem has been geared toward establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic majority”https://t.co/5uPPBi0Rao — JewishVoiceForPeace (@jvplive) June 14, 2019

In late April, “the city already demolished two of the orders and displaced two of the families.”

The NGO noted that Wadi Yasul built “is adjacent to a forest, also located on privately owned land that was expropriated from its Palestinian owners in 1970.”

Israel’s high court approved the expulsion of 500 families in Wadi Yasulhttps://t.co/asw2dK7pGI — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) May 12, 2019

In 1977, Israeli occupation authorities “zoned the forest and the area where Wadi Yasul was later established as a green space, where construction is prohibited,” B’Tselem added.

In 2004, the neighborhood’s residents submitted a detailed plan for retroactive authorization of their homes, but four years later, Israeli authorities rejected the plan.

Israeli bulldozers carry out demolitions of Palestinian structures in Wadi Yasul area in occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of lacking a construction permit, today. pic.twitter.com/Px6jfaHs6f — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) April 30, 2019

However, at the same time, the Jerusalem municipality gave its approval to settler organization El-Ad “to move forward with plans for group campgrounds, including building the longest recreational zipline in Israel”.

Summarising the context for the fate awaiting Wadi Yasul, B’Tselem stated that “ever since 1967, planning policy in Jerusalem has been geared toward establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic majority in the city.”

