60% of Palestine Children Arrested by Israel Tortured

Sixty per cent of Palestinian children who were arrested by Israeli occupation forces were verbally, physically or psychologically tortured, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) revealed yesterday.

In a statement, the PPC said that the Palestinian minors detained by the Israeli occupation were prevented from sleeping, beaten and threatened by interrogators in order to confess.

The statement also said that the Palestinian children were prevented from eating and drinking for long periods and were insulted. They were also subjected to hours of interrogations.

Accounts of three Palestinian minor prisoners, who are currently inside Israeli prisons, were included in the PPC’s report.

Mustafa Al-Badan, 17, Faisal Al-Shaer, 16, and Ahmed Al-Shalaldeh, 15, told the PPC that they were tortured when they were investigated.

There are currently more than 6,500 Palestinians being held in the Israeli occupation’s jails, including 57 women and girls and 350 children.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)