Sixteen Palestinians were injured today at dawn and scores suffocated by teargas fired by Israeli soldiers accompanying settlers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said a medical source.

Director of the Red Crescent’s First Aid and Emergency Center in Nablus Ahmad Jibril told WAFA News Agency that Israeli forces shot two protesters with live ammunition and 14 others with rubber-coated steel bullets, and caused 45 others to suffocate from tear gas inhalation.

جانب من مواجهات الفجر أثناء اقتحام آلاف المستوطنين لمنطقة قبر يوسف في مدينة نابلس#جمعة_النذير pic.twitter.com/1X9v0Io25q — يمنى عاشور (@oG3dxqMXQznBg9O) May 11, 2018

He added that the injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, while those who suffered suffocation received treatment at the scene.

This came as busloads of hundreds of settlers forced their way into Joseph’s Tomb (Yusuf Tomb), east of Nablus, under heavy Israeli military protection, triggering clashes with local Palestinian residents who attempted to block settlers’ access to the site. The Israeli Soldiers opened fire at them.

A Palestinian news source said an Israeli minister raided the Tomb along with the settlers.

Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, was among dozens of extremist Jewish settlers who raided the Joseph's Tomb inside Nablus city, in the occupied West Bank last night. pic.twitter.com/afo3V3StWX — Quds News Network | #GreatReturnMarch (@QudsNen) May 11, 2018

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

This morning also, Israeli settlers set a home for Dawabsheh family on fire in the village of Duma near Nablus. Palestinians posted photos of the burned-out home.

#صور | من منزل عائلة دوابشة الذي أحرقه مستوطنون في بلدة دوما قضاء نابلس فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/T3ggXYD2Pd — فلسطين بوست (@plespost) May 11, 2018

In July 2015, a home for Dawabsheh family was targeted by an arson attack perpetrated by fanatic settlers, which claimed the lives of parents Saad and Riham Dawabsheh and their 18-month-old baby.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)