70 Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Storm Jabal al-‘Arma Mountain

February 28, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian elderly faces Israeli troops at Jabal al-'Arma mountain, near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Friday opened fire on Palestinians defending a mountain against settlers’ illegal colonial expansion near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to WAFA correspondent.

Israeli forces stormed Jabal al-‘Arma mountain, on the outskirts of Beita village, and opened fire on Palestinian protesters, injuring at least 70 people.

Scores of villagers barricaded themselves in the mountain overnight to prevent illegal Jewish settlers from encroaching upon it to establish a new colonial outpost.

Palestinian medics confirmed that several villagers suffered from fractures and bruises for being beaten by soldiers and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Medics also confirmed that a 16-year-old teen was evacuated to hospital for treatment after being hit in the back with a bullet shot by Israeli troops.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

