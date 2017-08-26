8-year-old Palestinian Girl Dies after Being Struck by Israeli Settler Car in Nablus

Israeli military checkpoints around the Palestinian city of Nablus. (Photo: via Ma'an, file)

An 8-year-old Palestinian girl was killed on Saturday after being struck by an Israeli vehicle in the Nablus district of the northern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli sources.

According to Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri, the child was hit around noon on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank, while Palestinian medical sources said that the girl was run over by an Israeli settler’s vehicle near the Furush Beit Dajan village in the Nablus district.

A crew from Israel’s Magen David Adom national emergency service arrived at the scene and evacuated the girl to the hospital, according to al-Samri. However, the girl was pronounced dead on arrival.

Funeral procession for Asil Tariq Abu Oun ,8. She was hit by a car driven by an illegal Israeli settler in Nablus district earlier. pic.twitter.com/554MS4cwPa — OccPal-Gaza (@OccPalGaza) August 26, 2017

Palestinian medical sources later identified the child as Asil Tariq Abu Oun from the village of Jaba in the northern West Bank Jenin district.

It remained unknown whether the driver had fled or remained at the scene.

Incidents involving Israeli settlers hitting Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory are a relatively regular occurrence, and are usually treated by Israeli security forces as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the car rammings were deliberate.

(MAAN, PC, Social Media)