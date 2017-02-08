81-Year-old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Settler

Feb 8 2017 / 10:32 pm
81-year-old farmer Sulaiman Hamad died of serious injuries . (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian citizen was today killed in Al-Khudr village near Bethlehem after an Israeli settler ran him over.

Mohammed Awad, head of the Emergency Unit at the Palestinian Red Crescent, said 81-year-old farmer Sulaiman Hamad died of serious injuries soon after being admitted to hospital.

Witnesses informed the hospital that the settler from the adjacent Neve Daniel outpost left his car behind and used another one to leave the scene.

Palestinians are regularly subjected to attacks by illegal settlers living in the occupied Palestinian territories, with Israeli occupation forces turning a blind eye to such incidents.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

