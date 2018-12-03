9 Palestinians Injured as Israel Suppresses 18th Naval March

At least nine Palestinians were injured with Israeli live ammunition and rubber-coated steel bullets, while dozens of others suffered from tear-gas inhalation, on Monday, as Israeli forces suppressed the 17th naval march setting off from the Gaza seaport in an attempt to break the nearly 12-year Israeli siege.

A Ma’an reporter confirmed that nine Palestinians, 1 with injured with a live bullet, 4 with rubber-coated steel bullets and 4 injured by tear-gas bombs, were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Israeli forces shot and injured nine Palestinians partaking in the naval march against Israeli blockade of Gaza on the northern border of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/K0QiINhI3n — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 3, 2018

He added that dozens of others suffered tear-gas inhalation.

Some 30 boats, along with hundreds of Palestinians arrived at the northern border to participate in the 18th naval march.

Israeli forces fired live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear-gas bombs towards Palestinian crowds while the Israeli navy opened fire at Gaza boats attempting to break the siege.

BREAKING | Israeli forces shot and injured nine Palestinians partaking in the naval march against Israeli blockade of Gaza on the northern border of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/9LlCktCNHs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 3, 2018

Member of the politburo of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), Talal Abu Tharifeh, said that naval marches would continue until their goals are achieved.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege, organizer of the march, called on the United Nations, the European Union, and fellow Arab countries to immediately intervene and carry out their legal responsibilities to force Israel to end the occupation and break the siege.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)