9 Year Old Palestinian Girl Dies in Ambulance at Israeli Checkpoint

A Palestinian child with special needs, from Awarta town in Nablus, died on Friday evening after Israeli soldiers obstructed her transfer to hospital.

Palestinian medical sources said that nine-year-old Dalal Lawlah died after Israeli soldiers at Huwara checkpoint prevented her father from taking her swiftly to Rafidia hospital.

#Israel killed this disabled child Dalal Lulh, by stopping her parents from rushing her to hospital in Nablus at one of their illegal checkpoints. This is ethnic cleansing of #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/lIYTaefBvs — Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) December 31, 2017

The sources added that Dalal was unable to breathe and needed urgent medical intervention, but delaying her transfer to the hospital for about half an hour led to her death.

The child’s father, Deeb, told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that he tried at first to use the main road through Awarta checkpoint to take her daughter, who was a child with special needs, to a hospital in Nablus after she suffered a health problem, and argued with soldiers to convince them to let him through, but to no avail.

Later, he said, he had to go to Huwara checkpoint, which was closed at the time because of skirmishes in the area.

9-year-old Dalal Lulah, another Palestinian victim to Israel's inhumanity. She died at an Israeli military checkpoint in Nablus because soldiers prevented the vehicle carrying her to the hospital to receive urgent treatment from passing. pic.twitter.com/R5RZQ1NBp6 — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) December 31, 2017

After a long hold-up on the road, the ambulance carrying the child arrived at the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the father added.

The father held the Israeli occupation army fully responsible for the death of his daughter, accusing Israeli soldiers of firing tear gas grenades at the ambulance.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)