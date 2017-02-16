A Long Fight: Gaza Man Succumbs to Wounds He Sustained as a Teen in 2005

A Long Fight: Gaza Man Succumbs to Wounds He Sustained as a Teen in 2005Feb 16 2017 / 10:39 pm
A Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip succumbed on Thursday to wounds he sustained by Israeli forces in 2005 — when he was 18 years old — according to locals.
Samed Fahmi Abu Shanab, 29, from the al-Amal neighborhood of western Khan Yunis City in the southern Gaza Strip was being treated in Egyptian hospitals and was being prepared for a kidney transplant before he died on Thursday.
Love under siege in #Gaza
Pending on israel occupation forces permit approvalhttps://t.co/UGvhhwlx5F via @972mag #Palestine #BDS
— Charafa (@freeworldun) February 14, 2017
The nature of the wounds he sustained at the hands of Israeli forces remained unclear.
(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)
Posted by admin on Feb 16 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.