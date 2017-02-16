A Long Fight: Gaza Man Succumbs to Wounds He Sustained as a Teen in 2005

Samed Fahmi Abu Shanab. (Photo: via Maan)

A Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip succumbed on Thursday to wounds he sustained by Israeli forces in 2005 — when he was 18 years old — according to locals.

Samed Fahmi Abu Shanab, 29, from the al-Amal neighborhood of western Khan Yunis City in the southern Gaza Strip was being treated in Egyptian hospitals and was being prepared for a kidney transplant before he died on Thursday.

The nature of the wounds he sustained at the hands of Israeli forces remained unclear.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)